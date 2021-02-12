Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 223.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.05) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 116,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,865. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

