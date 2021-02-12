Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.10. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,745,894 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electrocuetical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.