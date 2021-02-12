Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.50 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $19.67 million and $7.50 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00369248 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005526 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00032986 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $793.09 or 0.01657679 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00024782 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

