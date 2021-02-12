Endurance Exploration Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Endurance Exploration Group shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 122,281 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Endurance Exploration Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPL)

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks.

