Enecuum (ENQ) Trading 137.6% Higher This Week

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $294,203.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 137.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,671,035 coins and its circulating supply is 155,921,027 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

