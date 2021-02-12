Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $7.60. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 306,471 shares trading hands.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.08. The company has a market cap of C$660.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

