Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Shares Gap Down to $893.00

Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $893.00, but opened at $830.00. Energean plc (ENOG.L) shares last traded at $886.40, with a volume of 53,116 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Energean plc (ENOG.L) from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 812.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 658.75.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

