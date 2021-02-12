Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.56 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.