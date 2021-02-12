Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
