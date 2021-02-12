Enerplus (ERF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.15. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.23.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -2.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.34.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.