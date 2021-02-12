Enerplus (ERF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.15. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.23.
The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -2.32%.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
