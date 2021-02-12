Enerplus (ERF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
ERF opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
