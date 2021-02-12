Enerplus (ERF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

ERF opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

