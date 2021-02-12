Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGIEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EGIEY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.65. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

