Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGIEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EGIEY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.65. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

