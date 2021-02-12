Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 809,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 652,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $269.28 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

