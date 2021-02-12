Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Up 680.6% in January

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 680.6% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enova Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 66,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. Enova Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

