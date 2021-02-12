Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Up 680.6% in January

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 680.6% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Enova Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 66,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. Enova Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About Enova Systems
