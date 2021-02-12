EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,797 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.56% of EnPro Industries worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research firms have commented on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

