Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Trading Down 5.1%

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 2,140,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,548,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enveric Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

About Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Jay Pharma Inc develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

