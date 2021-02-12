Enzyme (MLN) Price Hits $54.82

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.82 or 0.00116335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $80.97 million and $3.71 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.34 or 0.01095816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.45 or 0.05629255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027470 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,122 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

