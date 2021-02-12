EOS (EOS) Price Up 48.6% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00009897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $4.48 billion and approximately $8.12 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,984,317 coins and its circulating supply is 950,483,906 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

