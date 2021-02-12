EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $102,103.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

