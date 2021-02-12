EOSDT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,150.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $24,150.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00280169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00105706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00091973 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,259.95 or 1.00757800 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

