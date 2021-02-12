ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.22

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.22 and last traded at $95.24, with a volume of 49629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,643. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ePlus by 73.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the third quarter worth $183,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

