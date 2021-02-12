Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Shares Up 7.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.81. 267,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 984% from the average session volume of 24,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Children s acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,384,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 101,216 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

