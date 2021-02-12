Equifax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,625 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,364% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

NYSE EFX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.26. 23,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,260. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.05.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $1,268,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Equifax by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

