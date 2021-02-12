Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $717.70 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 140.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $811.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

