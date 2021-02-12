Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Absolute Software Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Absolute Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $796.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

