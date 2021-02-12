Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Genpact Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genpact in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of G opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

