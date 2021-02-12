Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of PACW opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

