Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

HAIN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 169.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after buying an additional 633,238 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 435,404 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,150,000 after buying an additional 301,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

