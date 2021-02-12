Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will earn ($1.64) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$150.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.54 million.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.