Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (ACB, CARG, CCO, CYBR, GOOG, IPL, LGRDY, MFC, SCGLY, SYNC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 12th:
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$10.53 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00.
Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
