Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (ACB, CARG, CCO, CYBR, GOOG, IPL, LGRDY, MFC, SCGLY, SYNC)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 12th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$22.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$10.53 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

