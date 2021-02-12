Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 12th (ARX, BBD.B, GNFT, IPL, MAKSY, RDS.A, RDS.B, RDS/A, RDS-A, RDS-B)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 12th:

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Get ARC Resources Ltd (ARXTO) alerts:

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$0.40 price target on the stock.

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.50.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-B) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$119.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$100.00.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd (ARXTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd (ARXTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.