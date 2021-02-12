Equity LifeStyle Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 106 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,349. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.