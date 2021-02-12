EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:ERM) Shares Up 0.2%

EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:ERM)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. 292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.