Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERO. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$21.04 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.48.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

