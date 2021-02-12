ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $514,133.33 and approximately $63,369.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,049,720 coins and its circulating supply is 25,775,056 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

