Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

In other Espey Mfg. & Electronics news, insider Peggy A. Murphy purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $5,487,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.37% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

