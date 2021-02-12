Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $249.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

