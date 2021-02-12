Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Down 14.6%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s stock price was down 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 3,346,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 1,193,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $212.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

