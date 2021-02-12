ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,633. The firm has a market cap of $911.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

EPIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ESSA Pharma from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

