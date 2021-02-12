Essent Group (ESNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.