Essent Group (ESNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.34.
ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.
Essent Group Company Profile
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.
