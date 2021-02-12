Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

