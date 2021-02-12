EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.16

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.16 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 90488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.41.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.