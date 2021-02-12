Ether Kingdoms Token Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $22,150.31 and $86,251.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00066958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.01103869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.60 or 0.05721882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019422 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

