Ethereum Classic Trading 42.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $2.20 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $11.63 or 0.00024403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.35 or 0.03793624 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

