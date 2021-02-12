Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches Market Cap of $419,158.84

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $419,158.84 and approximately $65.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.01072813 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.63 or 0.05471329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

