Ethereum Gold Trading Up 56.6% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $455,385.26 and approximately $129.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.30 or 0.01107887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006461 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.05783812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.