Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $687,790.68

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $687,790.68 and $64,391.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Etherparty Token Profile

FUEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

