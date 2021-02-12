Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA) Shares Gap Down to $26.00

Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $25.00. Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 5,074,698 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.67. The firm has a market cap of £711.47 million and a PE ratio of -260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

About Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

