Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.00. 351,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 95,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.91% of Euro Tech worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

