EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.47. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EDRY opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

