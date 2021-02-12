EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Trading Up 23%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) rose 23% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 1,407,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 853% from the average daily volume of 147,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Equities research analysts expect that EuroDry Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

